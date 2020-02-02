Government Electrical Regulator expected to begin operations this year

The proposed Government Electrical Regulator, which will govern the local electrical works industry, is expected to commence operations this year.

Principal Director for Energy in the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, Fitzroy Vidal, says based on the work advanced so far, it is “very likely” that the agency will come on stream in 2020.

He was addressing industry stakeholders attending the latest forum, held at the PCJ Auditorium in Kingston on Thursday.

Vidal said among the activities that have been completed or advanced are identification and renovation of property in downtown Kingston to house the agency; development of the Schemes of Management, incorporating strategic human resource and risk management, transition plans, and medium-term financing arrangements; development of an organisational structure; and drafting of Mission and Vision Statements.

He indicated that the stakeholder forums are being held to share proposals being considered in relation to the governing regulations as well as to secure participants’ feedback.

Consultations have already been held with representatives of the Jamaica Institute of Engineers, Jamaica Institute of Architects, Professional Engineers Board, Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Jamaica Promotions Corporation as well as universities, colleges and accredited educational institutions.

The agency will replace the State-run Government Electrical Inspectorate as the authority responsible for regulating electrical inspection processes, recommending electrical inspectors for licensing to the portfolio minister and monitoring their activities, as well as registering electricians.

This will also see the Board of Examiners, which makes recommendations for certification, licensing and registration, being replaced by a Committee of Examiners.

The move by the Government to divest these activities is consistent with the Administration’s Public Sector Transformation Programme, being led by the Cabinet Office.

