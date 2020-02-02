Isolated patient with flu-like symptoms transferred from St Mary to Kingston

The woman who was admitted to the Annotto Bay Hospital in St Mary on Saturday over flu-like symptoms has been transferred to a Kingston health facility.

She returned from China in the past week but was admitted after reportedly complaining about a severe headache, weakness, and chills, among other things.

On Saturday evening, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton issued a statement indicating that the symptoms shown by the patient did not meet the case definition for the Coronavirus.

The Annotto Bay hospital was temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure in light of global concern about the Coronavirus.

Two days ago, 19 Chinese tourists, who arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, were denied landing under Jamaica’s travel ban.

The ban came against the background of the Coronavirus, which has so far killed more than 200 people in China and infecting thousands.

