Lessons from bad girls of the Bible – Sapphira

The New Testament book of Acts recounts the awe-inspiring story of a duo whose punishment for their sin couldn’t have been more swift and sure. They are Ananias and his wife Sapphira. Their deed would surely have made an irresistible STAR lead story: ‘Husband and wife drop dead after lying to church about money.’

These two professed Christians, who had turned from Judaism and had associated themselves with the newly-formed Christian community, agreed together to lie against God in the Spirit. It is reported as “the first gross act of disobedience within the newly formed Christian church, hence the justification of the severe punishment inflicted”.

Bible commentators draw a parallel with these two and the first couple. “As Satan sought to ruin God’s original creation through the disobedience of earth’s first pair, Adam and Eve, so here he is active again seeking to destroy the testimony of God’s new creation, His blood-bought church, through another pair, Ananias and Sapphira.”

Acts 5 notes: “Now a man named Ananias, together with his wife Sapphira, also sold a piece of property. 2 With his wife’s full knowledge he kept back part of the money for himself, but brought the rest and put it at the apostles’ feet. 3 Then Peter said, “Ananias, how is it that Satan has so filled your heart that you have lied to the Holy Spirit and have kept for yourself some of the money you received for the land? 4 Didn’t it belong to you before it was sold? And after it was sold, wasn’t the money at your disposal? What made you think of doing such a thing? You have not lied just to human beings but to God.”

5 When Ananias heard this, he fell down and died.

The story further states that about three hours later his wife came in, not knowing what had happened. The apostle Peter quizzed her about the transaction, and Sapphira tells a boldface lie. “Tell me, is this the price you and Ananias got for the land?”

She answered, perhaps with a straight face, and quite earnestly, too, “Yes, that is the price.”

Then Peter laments her actions, but, alas, there is no reprieve. She, too, will face the same fate as her dishonest husband, whose demise Sapphira is just being made aware of. “How could you conspire to test the Spirit of the Lord? Listen! The feet of the men who buried your husband are at the door, and they will carry you out also.”

The Bible says that “at that moment she fell down at his feet and died.”

It has been suggested by some writers that Sapphira was the instigator of the deceptive transaction, costing the life of Ananias and herself and compare them to the other biblical stories in which the woman takes the lead in the act of sin. It is pointed out, that in the creation story, it was Eve who tempted Adam into sin, and Jezebel caused Ahab to perpetrate his terrible crimes against ancient Israel, so Sapphira tempted her weak husband to sin to his ruin, and both were equally guilty.

Fr SeanMajor-Campbell notes, however, that Sapphira was not only equally guilty of the crime, but she was also likewise punished by death. He notes that an important reminder for spouses is the matter of moral independence. “You are under no obligation to join in a crime or cover up any corruption, just because your beloved has wooed you into doing so. You conscience is your guide,” is his admonition.

Ananias and his wife, Sapphira, as members of the early Church, had a commitment to honour their promises before God. There was a promise to sell the property and give the proceeds to the church. The most important promise though, that was breached, was the covenant made with Christ when they were baptised. They dishonoured that sacred covenant.

How interesting that while we often hear of these ‘bad girls’ in the bible, commentators do not often point out ‘bad men’ in the bible. Is it that men are expected to be ‘bad’? It would appear, that Ananias was the chief originator of the plan to keep part of the proceeds of the sale. In a patriarchal society, it is quite likely that Sapphira did not have much say in such decisions. However, the Apostles clearly held her to equal scrutiny and accountability in the ethical decision-making process.

Oh that fear would once again seize the whole church. Not only might we move away from corruption and wickedness in high places. We might see less using and abusing of children. Too many “chew bible leaf” and “wear religion on their sleeves”, while dishonouring Christ in word and deed. The Sapphiras of today, are both men and women who by their silence, are complicit in the conspiracy of corruption. We will not be blindfolded though into ignoring the accountability of Ananias and Herod. In patriarchal modes of thinking, it is often easy to forget or even excuse the roles of men in the destruction of families. Had Ananias exercised integrity and sound moral principles, he and his wife would not have died, when they did.