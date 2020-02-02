Practices and lifestyle

Sikhism is a monotheistic religion that emerged in the Punjab region of India in the late 1400s. Guru Nanak, who was born in 1464, is credited as its founder. He was succeeded by nine other gurus, the last one being Govind Singh, who ended the line of human gurus. He died in 1708.

Guru Govind Singh is also credited for many of the current practices and creed of Sikhism and the establishment of the Sikh identity. The story is told that in 1699, he summoned followers to the town of Anandpur Sahab in Punjab. More than 80,000 people showed up. When he appeared before the gathering, he waved a sword while demanding a head. The call was repeated until five people volunteered.

But instead of cutting off their heads, he initiated them into the new order of the Khalsa, and they, in turn, initiated him. Khalsa means – The Pure. It consists of ‘soldier-saints’ who protect the highest Sikh virtues of commitment, dedication, and social consciousness.

It was a historic moment in Sikhism as he unveiled five articles of faith underpinning the Sikh identity. They include unshorn hair, a small hair comb, a steel bracelet, a sword, and knee-length underwear.

Kesh is unshorn hair (sometimes including moustache and beard), which all men must cover with a turban called a dastaar, a sign of equality and justice. Most women do not wear it but cover their hair when they are in a temple ( Gurudwara). The kesh is regarded as a gift from God and an important mark of Sikh identity and is groomed twice a day with a small comb called a kangha. Young boys who do not wear the turban cover their top-knot hairstyle with a simple piece of cloth.

The ‘Karha’

The karha, a small metal bracelet, is worn on the right hand used most. It symbolises a reality with no definite beginning or end and also signifies a Sikh’s commitment to the ideals of his/her faith. The sword/short dagger ( kirpan) indicates resolve and commitment to justice. The kachcha is knee-length underwear worn by men and women in keeping with the disciplined lifestyle of a Sikh.

Sikhism is indeed a lifestyle that consists of naam japna (bearing God in mind at all times), kirt kana (earning an honest living) and vand chakna (sharing of earnings amongst less fortunate). It should be devoid of five vices (lust, covetousness and greed, attachment to worldly things, anger, and pride) that make people self-centred, and put a barrier between them and God. The absence of these vices leads to full liberation and so is a life of service.

By serving others, Sikhs say they are serving God and see their work in temples called gurudwara (Doorway to God) as service to the community. A variety of work is done in the temples, which are more than a place of worship. To many, they are a social outlet and a place of refuge for the destitute and the homeless, who go to them, despite their religion, for food and shelter.

Sikh women adhere to the same lifestyle, symbols, rules, and conduct as the men do though men and women sit apart in the temples, some of which have priests. Others are run entirely by members of the local congregation. The only requirements for entering the temples are the removal of shoes and the covering of heads. There is no special area for VIPs as everybody is considered equal.

In keeping with the doctrine of equality, Guru Govind Singh also liberated Sikhs from India’s rigid caste system, prevalent at that time. Their names are one of the things used to identify which caste they belong to. To get rid of this inequality, Guru Govind ordered all males to change their surname to ‘Singh’, which means ‘lion’. The women’s surnames were changed to ‘Kaur’, meaning ‘princess’.

Every April, Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi, which is an observance of the 1699 event when Guru Govind Singh tested the faith and courage of his followers. These men made up the first Khalsa Panth, as mentioned previously. The celebrations are marked with services, colourful street parades, singing, dancing, chanting of hymns, and the sharing of food.