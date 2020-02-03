Driver's assistant in Villa Road Primary explosion dies

Tamara Bailey, Gleaner Writer

The driver's assistant who was severely burnt following an explosion during a routine cooking gas refilling at the Villa Road Primary School in Manchester last Monday has succumbed to his injuries.

Lemoy Cross, said to be in his late 40s and of a Kingston address, died on Sunday at the Kingston Public Hospital, where he had been transferred from the Mandeville Regional Hospital on the day of the incident.

Cross was among five persons who were injured.

According to the chairman of the school board Trevor Heaven, the other victims, which include the driver of the service truck and three workers at the canteen, are still in hospital but are recovering well.

Heaven said classes resumed at the institution last week Thursday and repairs and recertification of the canteen have been completed and temporary workers employed.

It was reported that at approximately 9:30 a.m on the day in question, the cooking gas supplier was refilling gas tanks for the cafeteria when a leak was detected.

Soon after, there was an explosion injuring the five people and damaging sections of the roof and floor of the cafeteria.

