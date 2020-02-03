eGov Jamaica prepares for transition

Chief Executive Officer of eGov Jamaica Limited, Maurice Barnes, says preparation by the agency to transition into its role as the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Authority of Jamaica is in the final phase.

Speaking at the second in the series of GovTechTalk information sessions held on at the company’s Old Hope Road address in St Andrew, Barnes pointed out that full transition should be achieved by the end of the year.

The new authority has a mandate to improve the use of technology by developing a sustainable digital agenda across Government.

“The law has been passed for the establishment of the Authority. What we are doing now is preparing to go through that transition process into the new Authority. There will be quite a few changes in the way we engage ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs),” Barnes said.

He reiterated benefits of an ICT shared-services model across Government, which the new Authority will adopt.

“With the backing of the law, we will now have the power to see and understand the different businesses, business process and information technology (IT) capabilities of the different MDAs,” Barnes said.

“We will also have a more wholesome view in terms of what the ICT landscape is out there. We will be able to look at investments for ICT and have a broader view of where we are spending, recognise economies of scale and consolidate IT equipment and services,” the CEO added.

Legislation to establish the ICT Authority and transfer the functions of e-Gov Jamaica and the office of the Chief Information Officer into the new entity was passed in Parliament earlier this year.

GovTechTalk #2 is the second in a series of monthly information sessions hosted by eGov Jamaica Limited. This month’s focus was cybersecurity. The interactive sessions focus on the ICT plans and initiatives in Government. It targets 100 ICT professionals across the Government’s MDAs.

- JIS News

