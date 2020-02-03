Hanover JPs elect new executive

Western Bureau:

Sharmaine Suckoo-Samuels has been re-elected unopposed to serve another term as president of the Hanover Justices of the Peace Association at its annual general meeting, held at the Orchard Community Centre in Hopewell on Thursday.

Suckoo-Samuels is the only returning executive from the previous administration and will, therefore, have 11 new members in the 12-member executive.

Andre Lawrence will serve as the body’s vice-president; Lorna Wright as secretary; Christeen Hooper-Johnson, assistant secretary; Josef Forstmayr, treasurer; and Kadian McNeil-Ellis, assistant treasurer. Valerie Francis-Malcolm, Revern Grant and Neville Anderson were elected liaison officers for western Hanover and Reverend Nathaniel Gillies, Carol Wright and Eulalee Smith elected liaison officers for eastern Hanover.

In her address, Suckoo-Samuels thanked the justices of the peace for the confidence they showed in her leadership, but sounded notice that once this term is completed, she will not seek re-election.

“I will endeavour to have the organisation fully active with all its supporting committees so that my successor, in a year’s time, will not face some of the difficulties that I did,” said Suckoo-Samuels, who gave her commitment to serve the people of the parish as best as possible.

Custos Dr David Stai extended congratulations to the new executive and urged them to work as a team to achieve their objectives.

“We can achieve so much more as a team, and I continue to ask for us to work together for the benefit of the people of this parish. Being a justice of the peace is not about us as individuals. It is about what we can do for our community and those who are less fortunate than us,” said Stair. “You embody the finest values within our society, you have given your commitment to serve our people and as a group, we need to make our presence felt within the society.”

