Moneague Police seeking to identify suspected elderly hit-and-run victim

The Moneague Police in St Ann are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a body that was found on the North-South Highway on Sunday.

The police say the man is suspected to be a victim of a hit and run.

It is reported that about 5:00 a.m., the body of a man, believed to be in the seventies, clad in a red striped shirt and a pair of blue jeans, was found lying on the roadway.

The police were alerted and upon their arrival, it appeared that the man had been hit by a motor vehicle.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators is being asked to contact the Moneague Police at 876-973-0451, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

