Pump attendant fatally shot at St Andrew gas station

A pump attendant was shot and killed at a gas station along Constant Spring Road in St Andrew this afternoon.

The incident reportedly happened at 12:45 p.m.

It is reported that the man was attending to a customer when two men on a bike rode up.

One of the men reportedly got off the bike and opened fire at the pump attendant, shooting him.

The shooter then returned to the bike and both men rode off.

The gas station was closed following the shooting.

