Ruddy Spencer tells Clarendon South East constituents he is retiring from politics

Clarendon South East Member of Parliament Ruddy Spencer has now told constituents that he will not be seeking re-election.

He has also confirmed a Gleaner story carried in October last year, that Government Minister Pearnel Charles Jr will be the new standard bearer.

Morgan, Charles Jr headed for Clarendon seats

On Sunday evening, Spencer told a meeting of mostly constituency delegates that he was retiring from politics.

He has spent 18 years as Member of Parliament for Clarendon South East.

In 2016, he proved critics wrong, turning back the challenge from the People’s National Party’s Patricia Duncan Sutherland to help the Jamaica Labour Party win state power.

Meanwhile, sources say the decision to select Charles as the standard bearer for Clarendon South Eastern was made following wide consultations within the party and the constituency.

Last year, there was tension between Charles and Government Senator Robert Nesta Morgan over the succession of the leadership of the Clarendon North Central constituency now held by the outgoing Pearnel Charles Snr.

But eventually, Morgan was given the nod for the Clarendon North Central seat and the younger Charles sent to Clarendon South East.

