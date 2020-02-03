St Catherine chef freed of gun-related charges

The failure of the police to produce in court the rounds of ammunition which were allegedly found in the possession of an accused man has resulted in his acquittal.

Travis Drummond, a chef of a St Catherine address, was freed in the Gun Court following a no-case submission made by attorney-at-law Kemar Robinson.

The Crown led evidence that on May 7, 2019, Drummond and another man fired at four policemen in the Dunbeholden area in St Catherine.

The policemen reportedly returned the fire and the two men tried to escape but Drummond was held.

A knapsack in Drummond’s possession was searched and several rounds of ammunition were found in the bag.

Drummond was charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The rounds of ammunition were not produced at the trial and Drummond’s lawyer challenged the prosecution’s case on the basis that no one fired at the police and further that no ammunition was found.

In making the no-case submission, the lawyer argued that there were serious inconsistencies in the case including the types of ammunition and the absence of the ammunition.

The lawyer argued that even if the other man had fired at the police, that could not have been attributed to Drummond and as such he could not have been culpable.

The prosecutor conceded with the submissions and Justice Bertram Morrison upheld the no-case submission and freed Drummond.

