Youthlink Honey Bun High Achievers School Tour showcasing talented students

The Gleaner’s Youthlink and Honey Bun hit the road last year with their High Achievers School Tour, which has proven to be a massive success to date. The tour highlights hard-working students in all areas of education, with special focus on technical students.

Many students have been eager and passionate to exhibit their best work on the tour, which aims to celebrate and support young talented Jamaican students, offering them the opportunity to showcase their creative pieces.

On the tour, 10 students from each school receive a High Achiever badge, with one among them being awarded with an additional $10,000 grant as a reward for perseverance.

The tour is sponsored by Squeezz and Sparkling CranWATA and will continue to salute high-school students across the island.

Felicia Stephens