Clarendon South East MP Ruddy Spencer resigns with immediate effect

Clarendon South East Member of Parliament Ruddy Spencer has resigned with immediate effect.

House Speaker Pearnel Charles made the announcement in Parliament late Tuesday evening.

Spencer has been the Clarendon South East MP since 2002 on a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) ticket.

He was also the Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security.

Before Spencer became an elected representative, he was an Opposition Senator.

In the meantime, National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang, who is also the JLP General Secretary says the Government would be moving to fill the seat "soon" so that the people there are not "left alone".

Pearnel Charles Jnr will be the new JLP standard bearer for the constituency.

With the announcement of his resignation, several members of Parliament are now paying tribute to him Gordon House.

Energy Minister @fayvalwilliams joins MPs in paying tribute to Ruddy Spencer: "I know sometimes in life, you have to make tough decisions and I know that this is one such for you but you've done it with poise and dignity and for that we can all learn a lesson," she says. pic.twitter.com/UVtO9UayHq — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) February 5, 2020

Energy Minister Fayval Williams said it was a tough decision for Spencer.

"I know sometimes in life, you have to make tough decisions and I know that this is one such for you but you've done it with poise and dignity and for that we can all learn a lesson," she said.

