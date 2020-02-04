Four men detained in Central Village, St Catherine operation

The police are reporting that a homemade firearm, several assorted rounds of ammunition and illicit drugs were seized during a cordon and search operation in Central Village, St Catherine on Sunday.

The police say between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., a joint police-military team conducted an operation in Big Lane where the following items were seized:

* Thirty-five parcels of cocaine

* 1 ½ pounds of ganja

* One homemade firearm

* Fifty-one 9mm rounds

* One 5.56 cartridge

* One 7.62 cartridge

Four men were detained for processing.

Their identities are being withheld at this time.

