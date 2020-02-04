Growth & Jobs | Ministry urges workers, employers to use its labour market system

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is encouraging the use of its Labour Market Information System (LMIS) app and website by workers and employers.

Speaking at the south-eastern region mega roadshow, held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston on January 30, State Minister, Labour and Social Security, Zavia Mayne, said that since implementation of the ministry’s roadshow series, there has been increased activities between employers and jobseekers, through the LMIS skill-matching platform.

“With your android devices, you are able to register as an employer or jobseeker and have full access to our recently upgraded LMIS app,” Mayne said.

“This portal allows employers to post available jobs and search for prospective employees, while jobseekers can upload their résumés and apply for jobs suitable to their expertise,” he added.

Mayne noted that the job fair at the roadshow was a clear indication of how serious the Government is about creating opportunities for employment.

“Today, we have close to 700 jobseekers registered for interviews and… the walk-in numbers have been significant, and we expect this trend to continue. Every jobseeker will receive interviews and or job readiness intervention as the ministry provides opportunity, stability and social protection,” he said.

Increased participation

Meanwhile, the state minister informed that through the roadshows, there has been increased employer and worker participation.

“I am pleased to see so many employers participating today because human capital is one of the largest resources in any industry. The business of managing human capital and encouraging industrial harmony must be your priority,” Mayne said.

Meanwhile, the state minister said there has been a 28 per cent decline in industrial disputes reported to the ministry in 2019, compared to 2018.

This, he said, was a direct result of increased public education and “a willingness to make the necessary changes for greater compliance to the labour laws”.

More than 40 employers participated in the job fair.

The event also had informative sessions with representatives from the National Insurance Scheme, Occupational Safety & Health Department and other departments under the ministry.

The roadshow was held under the theme: ‘Safeguarding the values of dignity in work with true respect for all’.