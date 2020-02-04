Immigration Corner | Non-immigrants need to be careful when having a baby in the US

Dear Mrs Walker-Huntington,

What if a Jamaican came up to the United States (US) just to have a child in the US and the father is back in Jamaica, can the mom add the father’s name to the birth certificate at the time of birth? Will that be a problem to the mother legally in any way, shape or form? Can she lose her visa if she decides to travel in the future?

NP

Dear NP,

Any person born in the United States is a citizen of the United States and is entitled to all the benefits that comes with US citizenship. However, as a non-immigrant coming to the United States to have a baby, you have to be careful. While that in and of itself is not illegal, the Trump administration announced in January 2020 that they would be ramping up the fight against this practice.

It is a thriving business in America to facilitate the birth of babies to foreigners, so-called ‘birth tourism’. The real problem comes into play when the non-immigrant mother accepts US government benefits for herself, such as Medicaid, to have the baby. Accepting Medicaid for the delivery of the child makes a non-immigrant a public charge on the United States and you can lose your visa or be denied a renewal. If you can afford to pay for the cost of prenatal, delivery and post-birthing costs, then you are free to have your baby in America.

While the Trump administration is against the practice, they have not said how they will implement this new policy of preventing visitors from having babies in America. A consular officer cannot ask a woman who is applying for a visa if she is pregnant, but if you are visibly pregnant, a consular officer, and certainly a Customs and Border Protection officer, can use their policy to deny you a visa or admission to the United States of America.

Birth records are determined by each state. I suggest you contact the Bureau of Vital Statistics in the state where you intend to give birth to your child and ask what the rules are for adding the father to a birth certificate. You will also need the father’s consent to obtain a US passport for your child and if you cannot, you will have several obstacles to overcome to have a passport issued for the child.

Dahlia A. Walker-Huntington, Esq, is a Jamaican-American attorney who practises immigration law in the United States; and family, criminal and international law in Florida. She is a mediator and special magistrate in Broward County, Florida. Email: info@walkerhuntington.com