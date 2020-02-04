Immigration Corner | What category of UK visa should I apply for?

Dear Mr Bassie,

I have been invited to the United Kingdom to participate as a judge in a panel and I will be paid for my services. Please advise what visa application should be made in my case.

HY

Dear HY,

Persons may be able to get a Permitted Paid Engagement visa if they have been invited to the United Kingdom as an expert in their profession.

Those persons can apply for a Permitted Paid Engagement visa if they are invited by a United Kingdom-based organisation or client and want to go to the United Kingdom to do specific paid work without having to be sponsored under the points-based visa system. They must also come from a country that is not in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland, and meet other eligibility requirements. Some persons may not need to apply for a visa if they are from certain countries – it is advisable that persons check if they need this visa before applying.

The earliest that persons can apply is three months before travelling, and they should get a decision on the visa application within three weeks when applying from outside the United Kingdom. Please note that a Permitted Paid Engagement visa application costs £95. It may be possible to pay to get a faster decision. If successful, persons can stay in the United Kingdom for up to one month.

What persons can and cannot do

Persons can be invited by a UK-based organisation or client to:

n Be a student examiner or assessor;

n Take part in selection panels as a highly qualified academic if they are invited by an education, arts or research organisation;

n Give lectures at a higher-education institution, if it is not a part-time or full-time role;

n Examine UK-based pilots so they meet the standards of the country that they come from, if they are invited by an approved UK training organisation regulated by the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority;

n Provide advocacy in a particular area of law;

n Take part in arts, entertainment or sporting activities, including broadcasting;

n Take part in fashion modelling assignments.

Persons can also do minor activities related to their work or business overseas, such as attend meetings.

Persons cannot:

n Do specific paid work unrelated to their main job or area of expertise at home, or sell merchandise other than what is allowed by the visa;

n Extend this visa or switch to another visa;

n Live in the United Kingdom for extended periods;

n Get public funds;

n Study for more than 30 days – studying cannot be the main reason for the visit;

n Marry or register a civil partnership, or give notice of marriage or civil partnership;

n Take family members (dependents) with them on their application – they must apply to take them separately.

Eligibility

To be eligible, persons must prove that they are 18 years or over; are visiting the United Kingdom for no more than one month; and will leave there at the end of the visit.

Those persons must have enough money without help from public funds to support and house themselves; can pay for their return or onward journey; and are not in transit to a country outside the United Kingdom, Ireland, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.

When applying, persons must provide:

n A current passport or other valid travel identification – the passport must have a blank page for the visa;

n Proof that they can support themselves during the trip; for example, bank statements or payslips for the last six months;

n Details of where they intend to stay and their travel plans – they should not pay for accommodation or travel until they get the visa;

n A formal invitation from the United Kingdom-based organisation or authority that they will be paid by;

n Proof that the paid engagement relates to their expertise, qualifications and main job in their home country; for example, a letter from an employer.

Please note that applicants should check the guide online for a full list of documents that must be provided. Persons will need to provide a certified translation of any documents that are not in English or Welsh.

Please be aware that persons must provide extra documents if they are established arts, entertainment or sporting professionals. Those persons can provide any of the following:

n Publications;

n Publicity material;

n Proof of awards;

n Media coverage and reviews;

n Proof of recent performances.

Persons may need to provide additional documents, depending on their circumstances.

Persons applying from outside the United Kingdom must apply online for a Permitted Paid Engagement visa. They will need to have their fingerprints and photograph, known as biometric information, taken at a visa application centre as part of their application.

All the best.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com