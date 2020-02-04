Lottery scamming-related charge laid against St James man

Detectives assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch arrested and charged a man following an operation at his home in Irwin Meadows, Montego Bay, St James on Monday.

Charged with possession of identity information is 25-year-old Okeno Forbes.

According to information received from the Lottery Scam Task Force, the search was carried out between 11:20 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Upon closer examination of the premises, one cell phone, a laptop and a tablet were analysed and files containing identity information of persons living overseas were found in his possession.

He was arrested and charged and the items seized.

