Man held with illegal gun charged

The St James Police charged a man for breaches of the Firearms Act after he was found carrying an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Hendon, Norwood.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 31-year-old Jerry Johnson of Dacatone Square in the parish.

The police say about 10:13 Monday night, during an operation, Johnson was searched and one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm cartridges was taken from his person.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

