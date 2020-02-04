Outgoing MP Ruddy Spencer to outline future at Thursday meeting

Cecelia Campbell-Livingston, Gleaner Writer

Clarendon South East Member of Parliament Rudyard Spencer is expected on Thursday to outline details of his future following his decision to leave representational politics.

Spencer is to address a meeting to be held in Lionel Town.

It is unclear whether he will run out his time in office until a general election is called or resign thereby triggering a by-election.

Spencer told a meeting of mostly constituency delegates on Sunday that he was retiring from politics and that government minister Pearnel Charles Jr will be the new standard-bearer.

Spencer, a veteran trade unionist, spoke highly of his successor saying that he will “look about the children, the grown-up, and the big adults.”

“I am very, very proud to have Pearnel Charles Jr to succeed me. I am asking you all to give him your support. I want him to understand that it is a big boot to fill, but because he is Pearnel’s son, he understands,” Spencer said.

Spencer has represented Clarendon South East since he defeated the People’s National Party’s Basil Burrell in the 2002 general election.

