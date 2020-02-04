St Thomas plumber held with gun, ammunition charged

Thirty-nine-year-old Ricardo Cousins, a plumber of White Horses, St Thomas, is to appear before the court to answer to the charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a handgun on Sunday.

The Elletson Road Police report that about 8:45 p.m., Cousins was driving a Nissan Latio motorcar along South Camp Road in Kingston when was signalled to stop at a police-military checkpoint.

The police say the vehicle was searched and one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds was found in the trunk.

According to the police, a further search of the vehicle revealed four 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Cousins was arrested and later charged.

