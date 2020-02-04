Stocks Round Up | 24 stocks advance, 44 decline and 7 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index declined on Tuesday with an advance/decline ratio of 24/44.

The index declined by 4,519.91 points to close at 484,981 points, while the Main Index declined by 4,352.68 points ( 0.88 per cent) to close at 491,789.45.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index moved down by 4,862.18 points ( 0.89 per cent) to close at 540,072.15 and the JSE Select Index declined by 79.26 points ( 0.63 per cent) to close at 12,521.93.

Further, the JSE Cross Listed Index advanced by 1.97 points ( 2.09 per cent) to close at 96.14, while the Junior Market Index declined by 47.48 points ( 1.55 per cent) to close at 3,019.19.

Additionally, the JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 1.31 points ( 0.56 per cent) to close at 235.22 and the JSE Financial Index declined by 0.45 points ( 0.34 per cent) to close at 132.94.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 2.07 points ( 2.18 per cent) to close at 92.86.

Overall Market activity

75 stocks traded

24 advanced

44 declined

7 traded firm

Winners

Paramount Trading up 16 per cent to close at $1.80

Margaritaville Turks up 12.9 per cent to close at $0.35

Sygnus Credit USD up 7.2 per cent to close at $0.18

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund up 5.1 per cent to close at $39.05

Scotia Group Jamaica up 4.7 per cent to close at $56.19

Losers

Sterling Investments down 20 per cent to close at US$0.02

Key Insurance down 13 per cent to close at $3.20

Access Financial down 12.9 per cent to close at $30.31

KLE Group down 11 per cent to close at $2.05

Kremi down 9.2 per cent to close at $3.63

Market volume leaders

Sagicor Select Funds -Financial at 7.7 million units, Wigton Windfarm at 5.8 million unit, Sagicor Select Funds Manufacturing and Distribution at 1.86 million units.

