Westmoreland man charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

The police in Westmoreland charged a man in relation to the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on Hudson Street on Monday.

He is 32-year-old Dwayne McKity otherwise called ‘Ragga’, of Hudson Street, Savanna-la-Mar.

The police report that between 4:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., during an operation McKity’s premises was searched and the firearm containing fourteen 9mm cartridges was found in his possession.

He was subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

A court date is to be set.

