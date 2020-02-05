103 suspected, presumed or confirmed dengue cases recorded in January

There were 103 suspected, presumed or confirmed dengue cases in January.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton also told a press briefing today that one death suspected to be linked to the virus was recorded over the period.

Tufton underscored that it is imperative that Jamaicans do not lose sight of the dengue threat.

Dengue figures

> Between January 1, 2018, and January 31 this year, there were 10,331 suspected, presumed or confirmed dengue cases. Of that number, there were 1,069 with date of onset in 2018, 9,159 in 2019 and 103 this year.

> Between January 1, 2018 and January 31 this year, there were 2,325 hospitalisations for suspected, presumed or confirmed dengue.

> Over the period, there were 85 suspected, presumed or confirmed dengue-related deaths – 17 in 2018, 67 in 2019 and 1 this year.

> Also over the period, 2,325 or 22.5% of the 10,331 cases were hospitalised for suspected or confirmed dengue. Of those hospitalised, 3.7% died while 96.3% were discharged.

Tufton disclosed that his ministry recently added 60 new motor vehicles, valued at some $400 million, to its fleet for the National Vector Control Programme – 37 of them equipped with mounted foggers.

He further noted that a national dengue clean up day was recently undertaken.

