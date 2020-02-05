13 quarantined, one isolated as part of coronavirus prevention – Tufton

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton today disclosed that 13 persons are currently in quarantine and one in isolation as Jamaica remains vigilant in its efforts to protect the population from the novel Coronavirus.

Speaking at a press briefing today, Tufton said that Jamaica’s ban on travel to and from China remains in effect, adding that quarantine facilities are provided by the Government in some cases while isolation facilities are operational at public hospitals.

He said each traveller from China will be assessed to determine the type of quarantine to be applied.

Tufton said this assessment will be done using a special risk assessment tool and those determined to be high risk will be quarantined in a Government facility.

And those determined to be low risk will be quarantined at home.

He said those quarantined at home will be followed up daily by healthcare teams at the parish level.

Terms of the travel ban

* Only Jamaican nationals, permanent residents and those with marriage exemption will be granted landing privileges.

* All travellers will be subject to immediate quarantine and for a minimum of 14 days.

* And travellers who show any symptom of the novel Coronavirus will be put in immediate isolation.

The health and wellness minister noted that based on information currently available, the new Coronavirus behaves in the same way as other Coronaviruses, which means that the normal processing of goods coming into the country would have rendered them safe.

Meanwhile, Tufton said cabinet has instructed that a National Coordinating Mechanism be established and the Ministry will be liaising with the various partners to see that this happens.

He also outlined that wearing a medical mask is not recommended except for those persons who will be in close contact to symptomatic individuals.

Response efforts so far:

* Engaged 329 frontline employees at the Norman Manley International Airport and Sangster international Airport, including immigration, customs, port health, airport police, Jamaica Fire Brigade, aviation services, various airlines, and management staff at ports. The training sessions have focused on the new Coronavirus with respect to roles and responsibilities of the points of entries, as well as facilitation of prompt recognition of infectious or potentially infectious persons and implementation of appropriate interventions.

* Sensitised some 50 senior nursing managers and 50 physicians from the public health system across the island.

* Sensitised 50 clinicians from the private sector.

* Sensitised representatives from the various professional health groups, including the Medical Association of Jamaica, the Association of Government Consultants and the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association together with the Professionals Supplementary to Medicine Group.

