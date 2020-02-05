Digital screen for KPH emergency unit

A digital screen, which was donated to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) Monday, is expected to improve logistics in the Accident and Emergency Unit and assist with disseminating information to patients.

The donation was made by pharmaceutical company Medimplex Jamaica Limited to symbolise its commitment to the development of the health sector in Jamaica.

In accepting the donation on behalf of the hospital, KPH senior medical officer Dr Natalie Whylie assured that the 50-inch smart tv will not be used to watch soap operas.

“It is something that we are in need of,” she said while explaining that the television will be used to schedule doctors and other health practitioners in the A&E unit.

“The emergency room is the entrance to our facility and on average each day, we see 300 patients and the emergency room is quite active,” she said.

Head of the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit Dr Hugh Wong said that a whiteboard is currently used to roster doctors and other staff members and so the digital screen is a definite upgrade.

“What we have is a handwritten rotor that indicates the specialists who are on duty and who should call, but that is static and what we really want to be able to do is to project that on the screen, but at the same time be able to put other things on the screen that are of importance, for example, health information and alerts,” he said.

