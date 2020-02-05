Former JLP councillor accused of having sex with underage girl remanded

Former Jamaica Labour Party Councillor Devrell Dwyer was remanded when he appeared before Yallahs Parish Court on Tuesday for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 16.

Dwyer, 66, was arrested last week on his return to Jamaica from the United States.

It was reported that in 2017, a then 15-year-old girl reported to the police that Dwyer and a policeman had sexually molested her on separate occasions.

Shortly after the report was made, both men left the island.

The complainant was impregnated and the court had ordered a DNA test to determine paternity.

Dwyer's attorney, Hensley Williams said his client would be willing to provide a sample for the DNA test.

Meanwhile, in making a bail application for Dwyer, Williams told Parish Judge Sanchia Burrell that his client was not a flight risk.

He also said Dwyer returned to Jamaica to die given his current medical condition.

The lawyer called before the court, a doctor, who informed the judge of Dwyer's condition.

The doctor said Dwyer's jail conditions would put him at further health risk.

The matter has been adjourned to February 13 for the prosecution to respond.

