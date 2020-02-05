Man charged with murder of 8-y-o Galen Buchanan

Detectives from the Major Investigation Division have charged 40-year-old Ochest Rose, otherwise called ‘Phillip’, of Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 for the murder of 8-year-old Galen Buchanan of Spanish Town Road in Kingston 11.

Galen went missing on Tuesday, January 21 and his body was found about 3:15 p.m., by residents in the harbour in Royal Palm, Burmouth Gardens in Kingston 2 on Thursday, January 23 with its hands bound.

The police say Rose, who was found in Trelawny, was taken into custody on Saturday, January 25 and was subsequently charged for murder on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, February 11.

