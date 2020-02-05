Man held with firearm arrested

A 22-year-old man is facing charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following his arrest in connection with the seizure of handgun by the Denham Town Police on Wednesday.

The police report that about 12:35 a.m., a team was on patrol when the man was stopped and searched.

They say a Taurus 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from him.

He was then arrested.

