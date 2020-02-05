Nine-year-old Toriann Beckford is 2020 Spelling Bee champion

Nine-year-old Toriann Beckford is The Gleaner’s Children’s Own Spelling Bee Champion for 2020.

Beckford and her training partner Israel Burnett, with no handicaps left, battled for several minutes in a keen duel before she correctly spelled the word U-V-A-R-O-V-I-T-E.

This is a chromium-bearing garnet group species.

Beckford is a student of the McAuley’s Primary School in St Catherine

“It wasn’t hard,” she said of her winning word in a post championship interview with Paula-Ann Porter Jones.

WATCH: Profile here

Meanwhile, coach Errol Campbell said the training sessions were very intense.

Campbell has had 12 parish champions and four consecutive national champions.

