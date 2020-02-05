Stocks Round Up | JSE Combined Index declines

The JSE Combined Index declined on Wednesday with an advance/decline ratio of 21/49.

The combined index declined by 5,820.16 points to close at 479,160.7 points and the JSE Index declined by 6,069.73 points (1.23 per cent) to close at 485,719.72.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 6,722.84 points (1.24 per cent) to close at 533,349.31, while the JSE Select Index declined by 83.99 points (0.67 per cent) to close at 12,437.94.

The JSE Cross Listed Index advanced by 0.64 points (0.67 per cent) to close at 96.78 and the Junior Market Index declined by 22.16 points (0.73 per cent) to close at 2,997.03.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 12.49 points (5.31 per cent) to close at 222.73. The JSE Financial Index declined by 1.22 points (0.92 per cent) to close at 131.72.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.79 points (0.85 per cent) to close at 92.06.

Overall market activity

79 stocks traded

21 advanced

49 declined

9 traded firm.

Winners

138SL up 24 per cent to $5.86

Ciboney up 9.0 per cent to $0.12

Main Event Entertainment Group up 5.2 per cent to $6.10

Lasco Financial up 3.3 per cent to $3.76

Radio Jamaica up 2.45 to $1.66



Losers

Medical Disposables down 17 per cent to $6.30

Proven Investments down 11 per cent to $0.28

Sagicor Select Funds down 11 per cent to $0.92

Sagicor X Fund down 11 per cent to $8.59

Sygnus Credit down 9.0 per cent to $23.64

Market volume

15,897,836 units valued at over $153,080,879.53.

Wigton Windfarm with 3,402,504 units, ​QWI Investments with 2,516,834 units, and Sagicor Select Funds Manufacturing & Distribution with 2,388,341 units.

