UPDATE | Ackee Walk murder victims identified, high-level probe launched

A high-level investigation has been launched by the Major Investigation Division following the shooting death of three men and the injuring of five others on Molynes Road in St Andrew last night.

The police have identified the deceased as 33-year-old Omar Morris, 45-year-old bus driver Evroy Hibbert and 18-year-old Adonis Hibbert, all of Kingston 19 addresses.

The police report that about 8:15 p.m., the eight men were standing along the roadway when they were pounced upon by armed men travelling in motor cars who opened gunfire hitting them.

The police were alerted and they were taken to hospital where Morris, Evroy and Hibbert were pronounced dead; the other five men were admitted.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them with their investigations to contact the MID at (876) 758-5048, Crime Stop at 311 or the Police 119 emergency number.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.