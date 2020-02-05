UPDATE | Suspect in Manchester double murder in custody

The police are reporting that the man suspected of murdering two women as they slept at a house on Knowles Road, Mandeville, Manchester this morning was caught in a dragnet a short while ago.

After being alerted to the scene of the murder about 1:55 a.m., investigators worked quickly to identify the suspect and thereafter set up a roadblock along Williamsfield main road in the parish, where he was nabbed.

The man, whose identity is being withheld at this time, is to be interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

Twenty-nine-year-old Shanika Dixon, a hairdresser, and 35-year-old Ilora Mullings, a bartender of Lincoln Road, Mandeville, Manchester were found with gunshot wounds inside a house.

Investigators say the assailant gained entry by removing louvres from a section of the house.

It is believed that the incident stems from a domestic dispute.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.