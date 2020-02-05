Women killed in Mandeville, a boyfriend named as person of interest

Tamara Bailey, Gleaner Writer

The Manchester police have listed Roland Williams also known as 'Long Mouth', 'Sammy' and 'Sammo', as a person of interest in the early morning murder of his girlfriend and her friend.

Shanika Dixon and Ilora Mullings, a bartender of a Lincoln address in the parish were shot dead around 2 o'clock this morning at a house in the residential community of Knowles Road on the outskirts of the town of Mandeville.

Dixon was in a relationship with Williams.

It's reported that Mullings was staying with Dixon temporarily.

According to the police, the attacker pried open the burglar bars at the kitchen window, removed panes of glass, entered and then shot the women killing them on the spot.

One resident reported that Dixon and Williams had a dispute on Sunday.

The police are probing whether the killings are related.

The resident also said, yesterday, a car was observed in the area with men carrying guns, but it was thought that they were plain clothes police.

"We nuh feel safe again. At any time somebody can just come and tek yuh life just like that," said the resident who requested anonymity.

