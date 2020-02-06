Body of missing MoBay inventory manager believed found

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

A man who allegedly lured a St James inventory manager to his death was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

He is the prime suspect after a body believed to be that of missing businessman Allie Jackson, of Peters Avenue in Montego Bay, was discovered in a shallow grave in bushes in Gutters.

The suspect's identity has been withheld.

The police reported that Jackson was last seen alive at his home about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29.

Following Jackson's disappearance, a missing person report was made to the Freeport Police Station.

On Wednesday morning, the St James police acted on a tip and visited the Retirement community where they carried out a number of operations. Two men, including the suspect, were held.

The police then went to a section of the community that borders Gutters district and carried out a search of bushy field. The lawmen stumbled on a shallow grave containing the body.