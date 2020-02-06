‘Call me anything’...Charles Jr responds to claims he is a political reject

The Jamaica Labour Party’s prospective candidate for Clarendon South East Pearnel Charles Jr has shrugged off criticisms that he is a reject in the constituency of Clarendon North Central which he had hopes of representing on the retirement of his father.

Speaking this morning on Power 106FM’s Morning Agenda, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, the People’s National party’s standard-bearer in Clarendon South East said neither Charles Jr nor Government Senator Robert Morgan could convince constituents in North Central Clarendon to choose either of them to succeed the senior Charles.

“I am dealing with two rejects right now,” Duncan Sutherland said.

But Charles Jr told The Gleaner this afternoon that he was not deterred.

“Call me all the names you want,” he said.

Charles Jr said Jamaicans are looking for a new style of politics and says he is about representation.



WATCH: "Call me all the names you want," says @pcharlesjr, @jlpjamaica's standard bearer for Clarendon South East in response to claims by @JamaicaPNP's Patricia Duncan Sutherland that he's a reject from Clarendon North Central. Charles told @rmakyn, he's focusing on his plans. pic.twitter.com/JKjH02RDFp — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) February 6, 2020

He will be heading to the polls in Clarendon South East on a JLP ticket in a March 2 by-election to replace Ruddy Spencer who has resigned after 17 years in the seat.

However, the PNP has said it will not contest any by-election so close to a general election expected by February 25, 2021.

In the meantime, Charles Jnr said he understands that some persons are loyal to Spencer and would not want to see him go.

He said he has a good relationship with the former MP and hopes to build on his work in the constituency.

“There is going to be persons who don’t want him to go and that’s normal. Nobody has an issue with me, it’s an internal issue in the JLP that we’re treating with and which I’m confident will not have any negative impact on my advancement,” Charles Jnr said.

He said, too, that the JLP will be working to strengthen its machinery in the constituency as it is not taking anything for granted.

