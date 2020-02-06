Councillor laments poor state of Lucea

Minority leader in the Hanover Municipal Corporation Councillor Devon Brown is unhappy with the untidy state of the parish capital Lucea and has demanded that mayor Sheridan Samuels take immediate action to clean up the town.

Brown, who represents the Hopewell division, says Lucea, which is located between the resort towns of Montego Bay and Negril, is heavily traverse by locals and tourists on a daily basis and that the state of the area reflects poorly on the local authority.

“The corporation is in receipt of funds for umpteen months now for the beautification of Seaview Drive [the main street] and to date, nothing has been done,” said Brown while venting frustration during the corporation’s Physical Planning and Environment Committee meeting on Tuesday.

“Look on the condition of the town coming in and we have funds to beautify the entire town, is it that we have become accustomed to the unsightliness?” Brown said.

Brown said Samuels, who is chairman of the committee, needs to activate clean-up activities for the town.

In response, Samuels said beautification works are to begin soon.

“In terms of the funding that we received for the beautification of the town itself, there are different scopes to it. I have had discussions with the Minister [of Local Government Desmond McKenzie] on the matter and I assured him that I am going to ensure that the projects for which that money was granted will get off the ground,” said Samuels.

He said a number of projects for Lucea are expected to begin within the next two to three weeks.

“Everything is in place, the charge that you have given me, we actually have a start at it already, and all of this has to be done by the latest February 20,” stated Samuels.

