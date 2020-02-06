Earth Today | CDB, partners train community groups in self-management

SOME 164 representatives from 35 community-based organisations recently learnt how to improve their governance structures in order to access funding and better respond to climate change and natural disasters.

The communities, due to their hilly location and predominantly agricultural economic base, are some of those often hit hard by hurricanes and extended periods of drought. They include Trinityville and Llandewey in St Thomas, Peckham and surrounding communities in Clarendon, Jeffrey Town in St Mary, and Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland.

Grantham in Clarendon, for example, has reported increased frequency of landslides with every hurricane, which, according to president of the Grantham JAS/RADA Farmers’ Group, Glenroy Stewart, means loss of homes and loss of crops and animals for farmers.

In Jeffrey Town, Anthony Malcolm and Camry Allen of the police youth club cite hurricane damage, drought, and a creeping phenomenon in which large chunks of soil are sinking and/or breaking away, claiming houses and farmland.

These are examples of the hazards which a recently held workshop sought to address.

The workshop, held under the theme ‘Improving Inclusive Disaster Risk Management through Strengthened Community-based Organisations’ at Jewels Dunn’s River, covered lessons on how to draft vision and mission statements, how to write proposals and apply for grants, how to manage finances, how to maintain proper records, how to use social media for marketing and communication, and how to develop social enterprises.

Stretched over four days, the workshop was the doing of the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) Community Disaster Risk Reduction Fund (CDRRF) and the Social Development Commission (SDC).

GAPS IDENTIFIED

Project manager of the fund, Claudia James, explained that the training was designed as a response to gaps identified in an April 2019 capacity assessment of groups in 30 communities in areas where the CDRRF is executing projects. The assessment was done in partnership with SDC.

“The results of the assessment highlighted significant gaps in the operation of the CBOs. For example: while the majority of CBOs have established meeting places and have officers selected through a democratic process, only 14% reported having a constitution, only 19% had evidence of a clear mandate, and none of the groups were able to provide evidence of an existing relationship with stakeholders with whom they have worked,” she said.

“Further, there were gaps in the level of inclusiveness in the reports in relation to the collection of information by sex to include males, females, persons with disabilities, elderly, etc,” she added.

Therefore, said James, the primary objectives of the intervention were to strengthen the community groups’ capacity to provide training in the areas identified, while also encouraging inclusive approaches to planning and implementation of activities, and increasing the organisations’ knowledge and actions towards improving community resilience.