Earth Today | World Wetlands Day 2020 spotlights Mason River protected area

THE NATURAL History Museum of Jamaica (NHMJ), a division of the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ), in partnership with the National Environment & Planning Agency (NEPA), will take this year’s celebrations of World Wetlands Day tomorrow to the Mason River Protected Area and Bird Sanctuary (MRPA) in Clarendon.

The MRPA is a rare and unique wetland, with the only inland peat bog in Jamaica and approximately 430 plant species – 11% of them endemic to Jamaica and some of which are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.

It is also home to unique plants that are insectivorous (feeds on insects), such as Drosera capillaris (Sundew), Dionaea muscipula (Venus flytrap) and Sarracenia rubra (Pitcher plant). For animals, there are more than 30 bird species, including Mellisuga minima (Vervain Hummingbird), an endemic; and Oporornis agilis (Connecticut Warbler), a migratory bird.

“Most importantly, the MRPA was selected as the national focal point for World Wetlands Day 2020 celebration by the National Ramsar Committee, NEPA and the Administrative Authority, Jamaica, of the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, Ramsar Convention State mandate,” the NHMJ noted in a release to the media.

The theme for this year – Wetlands and Biodiversity – will be incorporated into a series of activities, including tours of the protected area and nature trail where the unique biodiversity of the wetland will be highlighted, as well as exhibitions by various entities and presentations on wetland biodiversity.

There will also be a Wetland Wonderzone comprised of fun, interactive activities geared towards educating the general public on the importance of wetlands and the critical role they play and the need to see to their preservation. Activities at the Wonderzone will include puppetry, storytelling, face-painting, tree planting, wall art, treasure hunt, and birdsleuth.

SAFEGUARDING RESTORATION

The NHMJ, meanwhile, is doing its part to safeguard the restoration of the Mason River Wetland, with a project initiated to control the threat of the aggressive invasive fern species, Dicranopteris pectinata, locally referred to as Vampire Fern. The fern became a threat after a fire escaped to the reserve and caused severe damage to the vegetation and other wildlife of the protected area. This created an opportunity for the fern to quickly grow, spread and threaten the rare, unique and vulnerable flora and fauna of the area.

Funded by the Jamaica Conservation Partners (JCP) and NEPA, it aims to not only remove the invasive fern but also to replace it with vegetation indigenous to the reserve. At tomorrow’s celebrations, there will be a replanting activity on the restoration site funded by the JCP. One representative from each participating school will be given the opportunity to plant a native seedling in the plot on the reserve that was recently cleared of the aggressive invasive fern. The replanting forms part of the public education and engagement aspect of the restoration project.