Gov’t working to fix water woes – Charles Jr

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Pearnel Charles Jr is appealing to Jamaicans to be patient with the government as it moves to boost water production and supply across the country.

Charles Jr, who has responsibility for water, made the call at a press conference today at Jamaica House where it was disclosed that the government has implemented drought mitigation, alerts as well as response and rehabilitation activities as part of efforts to minimise the impact of the impending dry season.

Last week Thursday, the National Water Commission implemented nightly water lock-offs in sections of the Corporate Area in a bid to safeguard water supply throughout the periods.

Charles Jr explained that the nightly restriction is to help prevent wastage.

"Regulation is necessary because we don't have the amount of water in the system that can satisfactorily supply the demand in a consistent way. We have to regulate to reduce wastage. At nights, we regulate. That doesn't say we want to remove your access to water.

"What we are doing is reducing the amount of water that is wasting. During the nights, when we are sleeping, a lot of water is leaking out. Fifty to 60 per cent of water leaks out during the nights. We shut it off yes, but we have much more to give you the next morning," he told The Gleaner.

Charles Jr added that is also pursuing the upgrading of water supply systems.

