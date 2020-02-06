Kingston East police list two men as persons of interest

The Kingston East Police have listed two men as persons of interest.

They are Ryan Thompson of Mountain View Avenue and Michael Ewan of Sirgany Drive and Goodwich Lane.

The police believe that the men may be able to assist with ongoing investigations within the division.

The men are being asked to report to the Elletson Road Criminal Investigations Branch by 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ryan Thompson and Michael Ewan are being asked to contact the Elletson Road Police at 876-928-1261, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

