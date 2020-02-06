NCB grants $12-million in wishes through Gratitude Project

The NCB Foundation recently announced the winners of $12 million in donations under its 2019 Grant A Wish campaign at the NCB Wellness Centre.

The Grant A Wish programme commenced in 2015 and has now donated over $20 million, impacting the lives of more than 750,000 Jamaicans. The programme is part of the organisation’s year-long Gratitude Project.

There were three first-place awardees; Pringle Home for Children, Haven Nursing Home and Care Centre and the Jamaica Autism Support Association. They were each awarded $1 million toward the development and operations of their respective institutions.

Thalia Lyn, chairperson of NCB Foundation, also announced that the recipient of the $1-million Chairman’s Choice award, to be given to a charity of her choosing, was The Mustard Seed Communities.

“As chair of the NCB Foundation, I have seen firsthand the work that these organisations do in building a better Jamaica. We wanted to help the wider Jamaica and our Grant A Wish Programme provides an avenue for us to fulfill those wishes and impact lives. I am grateful for the organisations and individuals such as those present today, as they really do a lot for some of our most vulnerable Jamaicans,” shared Lyn during the ceremony, held January 30.

NCB Group President and CEO, Patrick Hylton also revealed his ‘President’s Pick’ was the Summerfield Boys Home from his native parish of Clarendon, which received another $1 million.

The Grant A Wish campaign was executed via an online portal where the public not only had the chance to submit nominees, but to also vote for the projects they thought should win. The nominees were then split into three categories: Children’s’ Homes, Golden Aged Homes and organizations that support persons with disabilities. There was also a section that included submissions for persons who do good in their communities. Over 500,000 votes were submitted for the 1,300 nominations, through the portal. Twelve charities were awarded, sharing in an overall award of $12 million.

Recognising organisations and members of the community with the NCB Grant A Wish award is just one way NCB says it is working to show its gratitude to the public. The coinciding Gratitude Project includes other expressions of gratitude and is set to unveil phase two in the coming months.

The Gratitude Project was launched in November 2019 with an announcement made by Hylton of a $25-million investment for university students who were struggling to complete their programmes.

“We have a lot to be grateful for in terms of the example we have been able to set, the people we have been able to assist and the role we have played in the development of our people and society. We recognise that what we have is a privilege and it is our responsibility to be role models, not only to do well in business, but to do good,” explained Hylton, as he spoke about the Gratitude Project.