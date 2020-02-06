NCB grants $12m in wishes through Gratitude Project

Expressions of thankfulness echoed throughout the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Wellness and Recreation Centre on Phoenix Avenue in Kingston last Thursday as $12 million was awarded to unsuspecting charities across the island under its Gratitude Project.

The NCB Foundation surprised special-needs organisations, children’s homes, golden age homes, and community do-gooders with cash awards.

Winsome Blair, a housekeeper, was one of the beneficiaries and was overcome with joy. Her life was shattered when she lost her home to fire in Standpipe, St Andrew, but NCB helped her to pick up the pieces.

“I feel so good about it, because I was in need of a bed, so I was working to save the money to buy it, but I don’t have to save it right now.

“... I am just building back right now. Again, thank NCB and thank the Lord, because every good thing happens through Christ,” said Blair, who received a mattress, base, pillow and sheet set.

Receiving $500,000, the Jamaica Down’s Syndrome Foundation said the donation was timely, as the organisation recently lost one of their main sponsors.

“I was surprised, but a lot of prayer went into it, to be quite honest with you. We needed some help and so this couldn’t have come at a better time,” said counsellor Jennifer Anglin.

The foundation has outreach programmes for parents of children with the disability and offers education, empowerment, and acceptance.

“We do some fundraising for ourselves, but for about the last five years, there’s a particular entity that has been giving us sponsorship and it has been going a very long way. We just lost that, so this came in at a very wonderful time,” said Anglin.

Chairman of NCB Group, Michael Lee-Chin, said in his address that he was thrilled at the opportunity to use his platform to transform lives.

“NCB has a voice in the system and power in the marketplace, and through our foundation we are making sure we uplift others,” said Chin.

The Grant A Wish programme commenced in 2015 and has now donated more than $20 million.

There were three first-place awardees: Pringle Home for Children, Haven Nursing Home and Care Centre, and the Jamaica Autism Support Association. They were each awarded $1 million towards the development and operations of their respective institutions.

