Reverend Peter Spencer has died

Reverend Peter Spencer, former president of the Missionary Church Association in Jamaica, has died.

Spencer died at home on Sunday after a brief illness.

He was 80.

Spencer was widely regarded as a senior statesman of the Jamaican Church community.

He had given more than 50 years of service both to the MCAJ and the wider Christian community.

In his lifetime, he was:

*Pastor of First Missionary Church, in Kingston

* President of the Jamaica Association of Evangelicals (now called Jamaica Evangelical Alliance)

* An executive member of the Evangelical Association of the Caribbean (EAC)

* Chairman of the board of Regent College of the Caribbean

* Chairman of the Kingston Keswick Council

* Chairman of the Jamaica Theological Seminary

* A member of the Executive Council of National Evangelistic Crusades

