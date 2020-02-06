TransJamaican Highway collects $7.1B in toll fees

TransJamaican Highway Limited, which operates the East-West leg of Highway 2000, raked in just over $7.1 billion in toll collections in 2019.

Most of the money, $3.6 billion, was collected at the Portmore Toll Plaza in St Catherine.

That location also saw the most traffic with 13,561,227 vehicles traversing the toll road.

Most of those motorists - 11,340,406 - operated Class One vehicles, which are motor vehicles less than 1.7m high.

More than 24 million motorists used the East-West leg of Highway 2000 in 2019.

The information is contained in the prospectus put out by the state-owned National Road Operating And Constructing Company Limited which is seeking to list the company on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

TransJamaican, was initially controlled by French company Bouygues Travaux Publics, but has been taken over by the Jamaican Government as part of the privatisation of the toll road operator.

Here’s the breakdown of the figures:

May Pen Toll

Toll collected: $636,644,380

Total vehicles: 4,241,871

Vineyards

Toll collected: $2,578,965,410

Total vehicles: 4,590,306

Spanish Town

Toll collected: $329,010,880

Total vehicles: 1,778,076

Portmore

Toll collected: $3,651,968,930

Total vehicles: 13,561,227

- Jerome Reynolds

