Woman charged with stealing Baby Nyyear denied bail

Twenty-one-year-old Anniesha Ramsay, the woman charged with stealing baby Nyyear Frank was today denied bail when she appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Ramsay was charged last week by the police following a ruling from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The police say a DNA test was conducted, which confirmed that the child belonged to the registered parents.

The infant was discovered at a house in Hopewell district, St Andrew on January 22 and Ramsay was taken into custody.

READ: Missing Nyyear Frank found

Nyyear was reportedly stolen at five weeks old while he and his mother were walking along Rousseau Road in St Andrew on the afternoon of Sunday, October 13, 2019.

According to the presiding judge, Feona Feare-Gregory, Ramsay’s bail application was denied because there are still some documents that are outstanding which the court needs to make further decisions on her case.

Ramsay is expected to return to court on March 13.

- Danae Hyman

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.