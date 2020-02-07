ADVERTORIAL | Purchasing car insurance – what you need to know

Dear Shannon,

I am interested in purchasing a newer model vehicle, but I haven’t given much thought about insurance. Several persons are advising me that my premium will be very high, but this will be my first car and I would very much like to purchase something which suits my taste. Is there a way for me to check the best deals before purchasing car insurance to influence the decision-making process?

Dear reader,

You are on the right track. Some makes and models are much more costly to insure than others, as insurance premiums vary widely between different models. While you may have a particular preference in mind, go to www.mibinsure.com and look at what the various models and years, along with the various coverage, will cost you.

Dear Shannon,

Is it OK for me to have a ­learner-driver drive my car – with me in it, of course?

Thank you for a response.

Dear Reader,

You may breach your insurance policy if you allow a ‘Learner’, even with you present, to drive your vehicle. We suggest that you read the terms of your policy and if you remain in doubt, call your broker.