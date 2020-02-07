Jamaicans still prefer cash transactions

Despite the availability of technology to make transactions more seamless, Jamaica’s booming informal sector continues to make cash transactions attractive.

Senior legal counsel at Bank of Jamaica, Celeste McCalla, is charging that Jamaica’s dependence on cash to conduct business is a risk factor that must be addressed so as to improve the image of the country’s financial sector.

“We are one of those jurisdictions that is recognised as having a cash-based economy, so that does give us a particular risk profile,” McCalla said.

She was addressing players in the financial sector this morning during a board of directors and chief executive officers anti-money laundering breakfast seminar at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

“For all our acceptance of the electronic products and all the ATM, all the electronic products that we have around the place and the cards etc, at the end of the day, we really trust what we can feel,” noted McCalla who was trained as a Caribbean Financial Action Task Force assessor.

The task force is an organisation of states and territories of the Caribbean basin which have agreed to implement common counter-measures against money laundering.

McCalla has been instrumental in the development of regulatory regimes at the central bank and has assisted with the development of regulatory regimes such as those for money transfer and remittance agents and agencies.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.