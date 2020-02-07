Jamaicans in Wuhan, China will not be repatriated - Johnson Smith

Jamaica will not repatriate nationals from Wuhan, China amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith says the decision was made based on the advice of technical experts in the management of public health, who she said strongly recommended against repatriation.

In a statement this afternoon, Johnson Smith explained that she was mandated by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Cabinet to explore the possibility of repatriating Jamaicans from Wuhan.

“I reached out immediately to partner countries who were evacuating their citizens, explored regional partnerships with countries that also have students and teachers there as well as a sole GOJ approach by charter of sufficient capacity to cover the distance. Regrettably, none of those options have proved workable,” she said.

“We note that many foreign nationals remain in Wuhan as several countries that evacuated citizens focused primarily on government employees and were also ultimately limited by capacity and other considerations,” she continued.

“Through our continued dialogue with relevant MDA ( Ministries, Departments and Agencies), they assessed the risks involved; the current circumstances, including the still unabated dengue and flu season, as well as efforts being made to expand the capacity of the health care system to quarantine or isolate persons, based on the natural flow of travel to Jamaica. In that context, they recommended that this avenue not be pursued at this time.”

Johnson Smith indicated that, based on reports to date, all Jamaicans in China remain in good health.

She also assured the public that notwithstanding the current assessment, the Government will continue to monitor the situation in China, especially in Wuhan.

“We will do all that is possible to support Jamaicans in China even with our small staff in Beijing, along with the support of the Jamaican Association in China and the Chinese Authorities through our respective embassies.”

Johnson Smith encouraged members of the Jamaican community to advise of any challenges with basic needs as the Government is assured that where challenges arise, the Foreign Affairs Offices in the respective provinces in China will do their best to assist.

She also encouraged Jamaicans in provinces where travel is still permitted to advise their groups or the embassy if they move or leave China, so they can be in the best possible position to help, if needed.

