Man dies in St Catherine crash

The Guys Hill Police are reporting that a 43-year-old man of United Kingdom address died of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Guys Hill main road, St Catherine on Thursday afternoon.

The police report that about 2:35 Kevin Gordon was riding along the roadway when allegedly lost control of his grey Toyota Mark X motorbike and crashed into a utility pole.

Gordon was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

